Polecam to introduce Starter Pack DSLR rig at NAB Show

Polecam will launch the Polecam Starter Pack at the 2011 NAB Show, April 11-14.

Designed primarily for use with digital SLR cameras (DSLR), the Polecam Starter Pack offers budget-conscious program makers all of the essential features of the traditional Polecam rig.

Polecam Starter Pack incorporates a newly designed DSLR head and redesigned back end. The rig can be attached to any standard professional camera tripod or harness mount. Starter Pack comes with a counterweight system, mains power supply unit with three four-pin XLR cables (for head, camera and monitor power), three interlocking carbon-fiber poles with a total length of nearly 12ft, control joystick and the pan/tilt head.

See Polecam at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C8013.

