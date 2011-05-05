Polecam rolls out Starter Pack to U.S. market
Polecam made the U.S. debut of its Starter Pack at the 2011 NAB Show. The new rig is designed for use with the latest-generation compact camcorders and DSLR heads while retaining all the versatility for which Polecam systems are known.
The Polecam Starter Pack has three interlocking carbon-fiber poles to give a forward reach of nearly 12ft. This enables overhead pan-and-tilt sequences to be performed without the logistical or safety issues that arise when using a heavyweight crane. The rig also can be expanded gradually into a full-scale system spanning up to 26ft.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox