Polecam Moves to Larger HQ

KEMPSTON, ENGLAND: Polecam is moving to larger headquarters. The new building is located just over 100 meters from the company’s existing premises and provides more than three times the current floor space.



“We came to our present Sunbeam Road site nearly 10 years ago from one of the Cardington airship hangers,” Polecam founder and Managing Director Steffan Hewitt said. “Developing, building, testing, storing and demonstrating camera rigs takes a lot of space even when they are as compact as our systems. The new premises includes office space, meeting rooms, a staff recreation area with kitchen facilities, purpose-built engineering offices, a machine room, palletized bulk storage, secure storage, product assembly areas and plenty of space for logistical activities. We also have scope for future expansion. Polecam visitors will appreciate the off-street parking facilities which include room for about 30 vehicles.”



From Monday 6 June, Polecam’s new address will be:

12 Wolseley Road, Woburn Road Industrial Estate, Kempston, Bedfordshire MK42 7TN, GB