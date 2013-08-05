PlayBox Technology EdgeBox proves a winner at The Player Channel

Europe’s largest dedicated broadcast gaming network, The Player Channel, has chosen PlayBox’s EdgeBox automated remote playout system. The new system is installed at the channel’s playout service provider and can be fully controlled from the broadcaster’s operations center in west London.

One reason the network chose Edgebox was because it allowed dynamic playlist and graphics control of the system at its playout provider remotely from their operations center. The Player Channel can also use the EdgeBox live pass-through feature to switch in and out of live feeds when it overlays custom graphics with the built-in TitleBox module.

The system provided to The Player Channel includes a CaptureBox in the operations center to capture from tape, plus a traffic management system with full integration into both the operations center and the playout site. The system allows file and playlist delivery via a standard Internet connection, contributing a large savings compared with the cost of using traditional dedicated fiber or satellite links.

The EdgeBox at the playout service provider is a fully automated playout system, which forwards a video, audio and data stream by satellite and cable to a potential 30 million viewers across Europe. The EdgeBox is provided with a fully redundant backup server, SNMP monitoring and an auto-sensing smart switch to monitor the audio and video signals coming from the main and backup EdgeBox servers.