PlayBox Technology Chips In on Golf Channel Thailand Upgrade

BANGKOK—As part of an upgrade to its studios in Bangkok, Golf Channel Thailand has added channel branding and playout systems from PlayBox Technology. Among the products installed into the studio were PlayBox’s AirBox transmission servers and TitleBox channel branding.

AirBox

The AirBox is a content playout and streaming system that can operate in both SD and HD. Designed for 24/7 unattended operation, the system can be connected to third-party devices. The system supports MPEG1/2/H.264, HDV and DV streams from most production platforms capable of providing AVI, MPEG, MXF, QuickTime or WMV content. Files from third-party broadcast content servers are natively supported.

Titlebox can deliver on-air graphics that can be controlled interactively. Templates can be configured to match specific requirements, without need for subsequent manual adjustment. It also provides total control during on-air session, including text selection, running speed and transitions. Features include horizontal crawling text, vertically rolling credits and messages, still and animated logo graphics, analog and digital clocks, banner slideshows and chat text with automated horizontal and vertical scrolling. Additional features include pre-constructed graphic components, video resizing, window-style display and website content ingest.

“We have integrated AirBox HD and SD servers into Golf Channel Thailand’s central apparatus suite,” said Nut Deesamer, manager of PlayBox service and support center in Thailand. “These are linked via Ethernet with the master control room where the automation process is supervised. Each TitleBox is operated as an independent key and fill resource during live program production… The configuration we have provided enables Golf Channel to capture incoming content at the same time as playing to air.”

PlayBox is an international communications and information-technology company based in London.