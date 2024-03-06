Pixotope Pocket Mobile Virtual Production App Now Commercially Available

OSLO, Norway—Pixotope, a provider of real-time virtual production solutions, today announced the full public availability of its free mobile app, Pixotope Pocket . Initially introduced as an exclusive offering for Pixotope Education Program partners, Pixotope Pocket democratizes the creation of immersive content by providing easy, unfettered access to augmented reality (AR) and virtual studio (VS) tools and workflows, the company said.

Users only need a smartphone running iOS, a PC with Windows system, and Pixotope Graphics license.

“Pixotope Pocket is maturing beyond its initial educational focus, transforming into a powerful tool for all content creators,” states David Dowling, Pixotope’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This accessible solution empowers creatives to explore and test virtual environments with ease, ultimately enhancing pre-production efficiency and streamlining the overall virtual production process. By leveraging Pixotope Pocket, creators are no longer confined to studios; they have the freedom to work from anywhere with minimal equipment.”

Pixotope Pocket requires no broadcast camera or tracking software and hardware, according to the company. Creatives can use their mobile phone camera to shoot footage while Pixotope Pocket performs camera tracking by combining device motion tracking, camera scene capture, and advanced scene processing. Video and tracking data are transmitted via SRT stream through a local network to the local machine that has Pixotope Graphics installed.

David concludes: “We aim to democratize this powerful technology by placing it in the hands of creatives. We envision camera operators unlocking the potential of AR visualization and social media content creators pushing the boundaries of storytelling. We’re excited to see how these professionals will leverage the technology to shape the future of virtual production.”