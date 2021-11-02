Pinterest to Debut Live Shopping with Pinterest TV
Plans November 8 launch of Pinterest TV, a series of live shoppable episodes
SAN FRANCISCO—Pinterest wants to expand its e-commerce efforts and turn users into buyers with the launch of Pinterest TV, a series of live, original shoppable video episodes on its service.
The first episodes are slated to launch on November 8 at 6 p.m. ET. Each Friday, products will drop in a live shopping setting where users can take advantage of discounts from brands.
To encourage content creation, Pinterest is also launching a virtual studio where Pinterest producers work directly with each creator to develop unique content, providing “backstage” A/V support, and go live with engaging episodes.
Creators who’ve hosted Pinterest TV episodes during the pilot phase have substantially increased their following on the platform, with some creators more than doubling their followers after a live episode, the service reported. It has also asked creators to submit their ideas for content.
On Pinterest TV, creators can showcase and tag products so users can shop and purchase on the retailer’s site. Hosts will have a shopping toolbox to enable live shopping experiences including a product drawer with prices and product details, product drops and brand collaborations, a display of how much is left and a limited-time-offer module to offer discounts, Pinterest said.
Pinterest TV episodes are refreshed each weekday and will be recorded and available for users to view on-demand, and save and rewatch later, the service said.
At launch Pinterest TV will include these series:
- Christian On - Each week, American Fashion Designer and Project Runway alum Christian Siriano brings to life the most-searched fashion terms on Pinterest.
- Unfail My - Director & Screenwriter Monica Suriyage is joined by Pinterest food creators to "unfail" the holiday dishes of cooks across the country. From a collapsed gingerbread house to an inedible vegan chocolate chip cookie, our specialists run to the rescue.
- Tom Tries - Tom Daley, Olympic gold medalist in diving and knitting guru, will spend time each week learning new skills from grandmas and grandpas.
- Manny Does - Beauty entrepreneur, Manny MUA brings his wit and wisdom to answering the most common holiday beauty needs in this weekly series.
- Buy This - Host and comedian Robyn Schall, along with Pinterest creators, will show how products from brands like Melody Ehsani, and Crown Affair look and feel in real time, just in time for holiday gift-giving.
