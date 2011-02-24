Pilat Media to spotlight new IBMS features
Pilat Media will showcase new features of its IBMS end-to-end broadcast management software the 2011 NAB Show.
Among the new features is the company’s advanced Performance Dashboard system, IBMS Enterprise Traffic Management Console and the IBMS:Adapt Workflow Orchestration and Integration Hub.
The Performance Dashboard is an operational tool that ties together workflow processes and business information to monitor and display the status of a large number of business processes.
The new IBMS Enterprise Traffic Management Console is a single point of control to drive business and traffic operations from schedule creation to reconciliation. It also introduces the concept of streams, a matrix of channels or networks across regions, to define the span of actions and visualize the status of processes.
Pliat Media's IBMS:Adapt, an advanced business customization layer, can now act as an enterprise-scale workflow orchestration and integration hub
See Pilat Media at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N4429.
