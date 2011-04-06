Pilat Media announces Traffic Central for IBMS

Pilat Media has launched Traffic Central, a new traffic management console for the company's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS). Traffic Central provides a single point of control from which to drive end-to-end traffic functions for complex broadcasting operations that encompass large numbers of channels or networks spanning many regions.

For traffic, IBMS has been engineered to expedite the flow and tracking of information for complex operations that rely on the ability to deliver slightly or completely different content to multiple audience devices. The new Traffic Central feature provides a single access point for all business and traffic operations from schedule creation to reconciliation.