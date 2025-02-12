Philo Reports 20% Sub Growth, $450 Million in 2024 Revenue

The streaming platform Philo has released some financial metrics for the first time and announced that it has hired former Tubi executive Edward King as its new chief product officer.

While the privately held Philo has not released financial data in the past, the new release shows that it hit $450 million in total revenue for 2024 and that it has seen 20% year-over-year growth in subscribers. The company did not release specific sub numbers but said it expected to become profitable in 2025.

Philo has also announced that it acquired ROW8 to expand beyond live and FAST services. ROW8, a premium TVOD rental service, will be integrated into Philo this year and will live within Philo’s offering by early 2026.

Philo reported that King joined the company in January and has been working on improvements to Philo’s standalone FAST service, content discovery, and live TV experience.

Edward King. (Image credit: Philo)

Before joining Philo in January 2025, King spent eight years at Tubi as both a director and later the vice president of product, where he helped transform it into the #1 FAST platform.

At Mubi (then The Auteurs), he initiated the partnership with PlayStation to house one of the first film streaming apps on the platform, pioneering connected TV experiences before they became industry standard.

At MySpace, he helped launch MySpace Film and MySpace TV (which quickly became the second largest online video sharing platform after launch, second to only YouTube). His experience scaling platforms through rapid transformation—with both Tubi and MySpace (Both Fox Acquisitions)—has given him a deep understanding of how to build sustainable, next-generation streaming businesses, Philo reported.