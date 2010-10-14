PHABRIX spotlights new SxD multiformat T&M system

At IBC2010, PHABRIX featured its SxD multiformat combined generator, analyzer and monitor designed for post-production, studio, camera and projector testing and measurement at SD-SDI, HD-SDI and 3G-SDI.

The PHABRIX SxD supports more than 250 different combinations of formats, including the new SMPTE 372M, enabling the testing for bit rates of 2.97Gb/s and 2.97/1.001Gb/s over two wires able to carry 1080p video. The PHABRIX SxD also supports the 4:2:2 YUV, 4:4:4 RGB and 4:4:4 YUV at 10/12-bit color spaces. To support each dual-link standard means the SxD has two inputs and two outputs with full CRC/EDH checking on each signal and logging throughout any test procedures. Embedded audio checking is also available.

The SxD can generate from two outputs simultaneously for a various applications, such as studio work, camera testing and 3-D applications, including the 3G Level B.