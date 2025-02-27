Pete Distad to Head Fox Corp.’s DTC Service

LOS ANGELES—Fox Corporation has announced that Pete Distad has been named CEO of the recently announced Fox direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

Distad, who served as an executive at Apple for a decade following six years at Hulu, comes to Fox from his most recent role as CEO of Venu Sports, which was shut down earlier this year by its joint venture partners, Fox, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Distad will report to Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group, and will assume oversight of all aspects of the upcoming platform.

During a recent earnings call, Fox announced that it would launch a direct-to-consumer subscription streaming product later in 2025 that will seek to extend the reach of Fox News, Fox Sports and the Fox broadcast network outside of the traditional cable bundle. The company has not yet provided details on pricing, features or other aspects of the planned services.

“Pete is a proven leader with deep experience in consumer products, and we’re thrilled to have him join the team to lead this new platform,” Cheesbrough said. “His track record of innovation, execution, and building world-class streaming products speaks for itself, and we’re confident that under his leadership, we will deliver a best-in-class service that showcases Fox’s premium content and brands.”

“I’m excited to bring Fox’s leading sports, news, and entertainment content to audiences outside the traditional pay TV bundle for the first time via an all-new streaming platform,” said Distad. “Working closely with our content, distribution, and platform partners, we’re going to build and grow a differentiated viewing experience for consumers to access their favorite Fox programming.”

Prior to Venu, Distad worked at Apple from 2013-2023, where he was responsible for the business, operations and global distribution for Video, Sports and Apple TV+. He originally joined the company to lead product marketing for the Apple TV hardware product. Before Apple, he served as the senior vice president of marketing and distribution on the executive team at Hulu (2007-2013) and was part of the original Hulu launch team.