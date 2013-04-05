PESA Stretches the Cheetah

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. – PESA announced the immediate availability of its newest coaxial extended reach routing switcher frames. Based on the latest technology for copper-based transmission, the Cheetah series of 3G-SDI frames can now support distances up to 140m. The new frames and expansion cards will be showcased in booth No. SL4305. Each input card provides 16-channel connectivity and includes the latest technology for frame perfect equalization to 1080p/60. Each output card provides 16-channel connectivity and extends SD-SDI signals up to 400m, HD-SDI up to 200m, and 3G-SDI up to 140m.



New extended reach router frames are available for sizes ranging from 64x64 up to 576x576. Larger systems can be configured to support up to 1152x1152. The new Cheetah I/O cards are available now, and new shipments of Cheetah routing switcher frames will include the new I/O cards when BNC versions are required.



