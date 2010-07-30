PESA ships Sabertooth fiber-optic mini-inline extender

PESA is now shipping its new Sabertooth fiber-optic miniextenders to transport SD/HD/3G-SDI video over long distances using just one fiber-optic cable. As one of the smallest profile coax-to-fiber and fiber-to-coax digital video media converters, the Sabertooth has a diameter of .55in (14mm) and is only 3.14in (79.6mm) long. They provide high-performance media conversion between BNC-equipped 75W coax and LC connector-style single-mode or multimode fiber cable. With a diameter smaller than a BNC connector, Sabertooth allows for the tightest possible unit-to-unit pitch, making them ideal for sharing fiber and coax connections on a standard BNC-based router.

These rugged, cost-effective fiber modules enable use of fiber transports for SD/HD/3G-SDI video compliant with SMPTE 259M/292M/424M protocols supporting data rates from 270Mb/s to 2.97Gb/s. Each module is made from an all-metal die-cast housing and is powered from an external AC power pack using a common mini-XLR-type connector. Each Sabertooth is based on a fiber transport to ensure immunity against video pathological signals over the entire transport interconnect. Fiber interconnects can support transport distances up to 600m with multimode and up to 10km with single-mode fiber-optic cable.