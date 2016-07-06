PESA Offering Support for Olympics Broadcast Center

HUNTSVILLE, ALA.—PESA is sending its own team to Rio for the 2016 Summer Olympics, as it has assigned customer service personnel to the International Broadcast Center in Rio de Janeiro. The personnel will be on hand to support the setup and configuration of PESA’s Cheetah 864XR digital video routing switcher.

The Cheetah system will provide live and pre-recorded video feeds from all of the Olympic venues for local distribution, as well as satellite feeds to the U.S. With 800x800 BNC connections and 64x64 fiber connections, the router will be controlled through a Lawo VSM control and monitoring solution. A separate PESA router will also be utilized in a mobile production truck to handle golf coverage.

PESA’s customer service personnel will be on hand to assist additional customers, including the Korean Broadcast System and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The 2016 Summer Olympics will take place from Aug. 5-21 in Rio de Janeiro.

