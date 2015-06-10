PESA Introduces Vidblox HTR Converter/Extender

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. – PESA, the streaming solutions, audio and video distribution product manufacturer, has announced the Vidblox HTR converter/extender, the latest addition to the Vidblox product line. The Vidblox HTR is able to incorporate HDMI technology, support a wide variety of resolutions and can be configured as either a transmitter or receiver.

Vidblox HTR

Controlled through PESA’s Cattrax management control software, Vidblox HTR is backward compatible with Cheetah 3G-SDI, HD-SDI and SD-SDI routers. It can also embed/de-embed audio from an HDMI signal and users can select between embedded audio or discrete audio. The Vidblox HTR supports SD, HD formats including 480i, 480p, 720p, 1080i and 1080p, as well as HDMI.

Each Vidblox is able to support up to four identical inputs or outputs. It comes standard with two coax ports that extend signals up to 140m and two optional single-mode fiber ports extend signals up to 10km. DVI is supported with an HDMI-to-DVI adapter. Outputs include 720p, 1080i or 1080p at 50/59.94/60fps, or 4K at 30fps.

Vidblox will be available in the third quarter of 2015.