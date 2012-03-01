PESA announces PRO-3GSDI-1616-03042012
PESA has expanded its PESA PRO line of professional AV routers with its new PRO-3GSDI-1616 routing switcher. The unit supports all common SMPTE and ITU standard serial digital video signals, as well as embedded audio and other ancillary data required for HD-SDI and DVB/ASI broadcast sources. For digital cinema high-definition video distribution requirements, it can be configured to switch SMPTE 372M dual-link HD-SDI in configurations up to 8x8.
The PRO-3GSDI-1616 supports standard data rates from 50Mb/s to 3Gb/s and video transports up to 1080p/60. All inputs are auto-equalized. With standard SMPTE formatted outputs, each signal is auto-sensed and re-clocked to the appropriate transport stream. Signals can be re-clocked up to 100m for 1080p/60. For non-standard formats, re-clocking circuitry can be set to bypass mode. Two independent reference inputs allow easy selection of genlock from a black burst or tri-level sync source.
Two models are available: the PRO-3GSDI-1616-C and the PRO-3GSDI-1616-PB, which includes a local pushbutton control panel. Both models feature an internal power supply and can have multiple remote control panels added via an Ethernet interface.
