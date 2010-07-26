Personnel Changes Announced at NBC Universal



NBC Universal (NBCU) has recently named new vice presidents in two of its divisions.



Jason Kornweiss will be rejoining the company’s Broadcast Operations Center (BOC) as vice president of broadcast operations, and Bob Doherty has been tapped for the role of vice president of broadcast systems for the same division.



Kornweiss is based in New York and has spent the past four years as the network’s vice president of television station broadcast operations. His new appointment was announced by Matthew Braatz, senior vice president of broadcast operations for NBCU’s technical operations division.



“It is a true pleasure to announce this key appointment,” Braatz said. “Jason has been a true innovator, moving the stations to HD origination and industry-leading on-air reliability. It’s great to welcome him back to the team.”



In a separate action, Braatz announced Doherty’s appointment. Doherty is also based in New York and has previously served as vice president of broadcast operations at NBC. He has also overseen Telemundo’s on-air operations for the past two years.



“This appointment recognizes Bob’s numerous contributions to the company’s growth and development,” Braatz said. “He has been a part of 11 Olympics, seven Superbowls and 24 fall season launches. He was also a key leader on the team that created the NBC GEnesis automation system in 1996, positioning NBC as the first broadcast network to move to server play out.”



