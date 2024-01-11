Perifery Partners With ERA for Cloud Archive and Backup Services

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.—Perifery, a division of DataCore, has unveiled a partnership with ERA to offer a fully managed cloud service for ERA customers and users in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry.

The deployment of Perifery's media-focused Object Matrix platform on ERA infrastructure provides companies with the highest levels of data protection and simple, uninterrupted access to valuable media assets, the companies said.The Object Matrix integration forms part of ERA's Coeus archive system, giving object storage functionality via an intuitive interface to its customers.

"With the ever-increasing need to ensure content is secure, protected, and easily accessible, it is critical for any company to have access to the most cutting-edge services that offer highly available archive and backup workflows that are also cost-effective," said Peter Watling, senior sales director, EMEA, for Perifery. "The new service provided by ERA based on Object Matrix redefines how cloud storage can be utilized by any organization, offering exceptional value, seamless integrations, and unrivalled access without being prohibitive to use."

Perifery's Object Matrix platform is specifically designed for media workflows. Used by the biggest media organizations across the globe, Object Matrix provides a secure and flexible storage platform available. It comes with a suite of applications including asset management, analytics, and file system and is tightly integrated into most media third parties, including Avid and Adobe. The integration enables ERA to provide cloud-based archive and back-up services with specific media functionality to its customers.

"We're excited to team up with Perifery and offer a media-based cloud storage service with unparalleled scalability, availability, and security," said Sean Baker, managing director at ERA. "Combining Perifery's decades of data management experience with our expert support, deep industry knowledge, and highly skilled engineers will help elevate M&E storage workflows to new levels of efficiency."

Perifery and ERA will share more details about their fully managed object storage service during a webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Registration for the webinar is available here .