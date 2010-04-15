PENTA Studiotech unveils HD1200 micro camera

PENTA Studiotech introduced the Lux Media Plan (LMP) HD1200 micro camera system to North America at the 2010 NAB Show.

The ultra-compact HD 1200 offers remote-controlled, high-quality HD video capture for a range of specialized broadcast and production environments.

PENTA Studiotech represents the LMP line of high-end specialty cameras in North America. One of the smallest HD cameras available, the LMP HD 1200 is designed to capture sports events, concerts and events where shooting in tight spaces is required. The robust HD 1200 comes in a small housing with support for progressive resolutions up to 1080p. It can be remotely controlled over long distances.

The camera incorporates the 2/3in Thomson Xensium HD sensor, which has an array of 2.4 million pixels and supports 1080p, 1080i and 720p formats.