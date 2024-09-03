Pebble to Focus on the Economics of Live Playout at IBC2024

AMSTERDAM—Pebble, a provider of automation, content management, and integrated channel technologies, says it will highlight its approach to the “true economics” of live playout at the 2024 IBC Show, Sept. 13-17 at the RAI Amsterdam.

“Pebble has always led the way in using powerful, reliable, secure and intuitive software to automate workflows in broadcast delivery,” explains Sally Wallington, senior vice president of sales said. “Today’s rapidly evolving needs in the playout market are more demanding than ever and that’s why, on our stand at IBC2024, you’ll see interactive demonstrations for sports, entertainment and news – all in a live playout environment.

“But it’s not all about the functionality. It’s important to understand and realise the costs involved, and optimise the commercial aspects of playout,” she added.

Pebble says its software suite has integrated seamlessly with devices in the playout chain from all the key manufacturers. The company also offers its own Integrated Channel device, replicating in software all the functionality of a traditional broadcast playout operation, but at a completely different price point. Another growing requirement to manage costs is the need for remote and multi-site operations and for that, Pebble says it now offers secure monitoring from any location to any linked installation. This web-based tool gives access to authorised users from any location, through a special hardened portal, to a dashboard and control panel.

“We appreciate customers have varying, economic, as well as technical challenges and these need a different approach. At IBC many companies will be focused purely on technology, for me it’s important that Pebble addresses all of our customers’ business requirements, including offering innovative commercial solutions, such as billing down to the hour,” said Peter Mayhead, CEO, Pebble.

Pebble says it develops its software to meet open standards and develops integration links with other key vendors where it adds value for the user. Pebble has also announced a collaboration with Virtual AI and its Op2mise application to enhance Pebble’s functionality for FAST channels.

Pebble will be in Stand 8.C58 at RAI. To register for the show, visit https://show.ibc.org/