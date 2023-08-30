Pebble Releases Automation 2.0

EPSOM, Surrey, U.K.—In the runup to IBC2023, Pebble has announced a major release of its playout solution, with Automation 2.0.

This release represents a major R&D investment to address two key market requirements, cloud deployment and security and strengthens their long-term commitment to the enterprise playout market, the company said.

Pebble Automation is designed for leading broadcasters who need to handle the most demanding playout requirements. The solution already supports on-prem, hybrid, and cloud deployments, but in the new Pebble offers users more efficient cloud deployments and greater levels of network security. This has been achieved with Automation 2.0 through redesigning core aspects of the system architecture and incorporating state of the art technology.

Miroslav Jeras, Pebble CTO, explained that “Instead of trying to address security issues individually, we decided to introduce changes on an architectural level bringing the internal communications in line with the latest industry best practices. By doing the overall security refresh and consolidation of communication protocols, we have also optimized Automation for public cloud deployment scenarios.”

The company is showcasing Automation 2.0 along with a host of other upgrades to its playout and IP infrastructure management product portfolio at IBC.

“It is very important to Pebble that our customers know that when they partner with us, they are buying into a company that continually invests in our portfolio ensuring their solutions stay current and meet their evolving needs,” stated Peter Mayhead, Pebble CEO, “I’m looking forward to meeting customers at IBC and sharing the great progress we’ve made”.

Pebble will showcase Automation 2.0 at IBC booth# 8.B75. To book a meeting visit: Leaders in Playout.