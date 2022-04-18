Pebble Joins AWS Partner Network

WEYBRIDGE, SURREY, U.K.—The automation, content management and integrated channel specialist Pebble has announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and completed the cloud provider’s Foundational Technical Review (FTR) program for its Virtualized Playout solution.

Pebble also announced that it will leverage its AWS Partner status and AWS FTR certification to work closely with the AWS community, identifying new customer-focused solutions that follow AWS best practices for scalable cloud workflows, security, performance, and operational efficiency.

“More and more broadcasters are navigating the best route to leveraging cloud solutions that are suited to their operations both practically and financially,” Peter Mayhead, CEO of Pebble said. “And to do this they need a technology partner they can trust. I’m incredibly proud of the efforts made by the teams at Pebble for having passed such a rigorous process to successfully complete the AWS Foundational Technical Review and achieve AWS Partner status. This success shows our growing customer base that we are certified experts in our field and committed to delivering cloud solutions that will work for them.”

The Pebble Virtualized Playout Solution is a software-defined virtualized IP channel with a flexible channel pipeline design. The benefits of virtualized playout include the agility to launch and decommission channels for short-term requirements, and the ability to host an operational infrastructure within a standard data center environment, the company said.

As a software-only implementation of Pebble’s Integrated Channel device, the Virtualized Playout solution is configurable to meet the exact requirements of each of the channels a customer needs to play out. It is designed to meet the needs of service providers, multi-channel operators, sports broadcasters, and corporate users looking to virtualize their operations.

“While the future of media playout and control is clearly headed toward the cloud, not all organizations are ready to fully move away from their on-premises, legacy-based infrastructures,” said Daniel Robinson, head of R&D at Pebble. “By working with the AWS community, we will greatly enhance our ability to develop and customize cloud solutions for broadcasters, and we can especially cater for those who are not ready to make the leap to full cloud playout, offering hybrid solutions that will allow them to migrate at a pace that makes the most sense for the long-term success of their operations.”

Pebble is also now an AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) joining that community to extend the reach of AWS and provide customers with expanded workflow options.