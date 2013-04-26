Pebble Beach Systems announces contract for 48 channels system at Viasat UK

Pebble Beach Systems, has been awarded the contract to deliver a 48-channel Marina automation system to Viasat in the UK.

The Marina automation system is to be supplied via Luxembourg integrator BCE, and will be installed at Viasat’s new play-out facility in Chiswick, London over the coming months.

Magnus Lindholm is CEO at MTG Broadcast Center AB, in Stockholm, Sweden, and oversaw the selection process. “It was important for us to select a solution which can evolve and develop as our business needs change over the coming years. In addition to providing expert assistance to us during the design phase of this project, Pebble Beach Systems continues to deliver excellent support on an ongoing basis for the systems we already have in operation. ”

Pebble Beach Systems Sales Director Tom Gittins comments: “Having delivered a multichannel playout system to Modern Times Group (MTG) in Sweden soon after Pebble Beach Systems was founded, we have been working closely with the group for many years. The subsequent supply of a playout system to Viasat Ghana was followed with a major project at Viasat Riga, where we provide an end to end workflow solution, including media management.

"The significant new contract which we have now been awarded builds on that relationship, and we look forward to working with the Viasat on this ... installation.”