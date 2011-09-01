Pebble Beach, Mantrics Digital Video Plan Collaborative Product Demo at IBC



AMSTERDAM—Pebble Beach Systems has teamed up with Mantrics Digital Video to produce a very versatile automation system that will be premiered at the upcoming IBC Show.



The system combines Pebble Beach System’s Marina enterprise level automation with the Workflow Manager product from Mantrics Digital Video, and provides a system that’s scalable up to hundreds of channels and one which address the needs of broadcasters who have a varying set of content delivery requirements.



The collaboration between the two companies provide an integrated system that dynamically tacks and displays status of all content, and is also powerful and highly configurable as well, allowing users to handle high volumes of complex media and associated metadata.



System demonstrations will take place at the Pebble Beach Systems stand, 8.B58. Mantrics Digital Video also has their own stand, 7.A09.



