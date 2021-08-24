Peacock Promotes Will Gonzalez To Chief Data Officer
Will oversee Peacock’s global data strategy as it expands its international footprint
NEW YORK, N.Y.—NBCUniversal has announced that Will Gonzalez has been promoted to executive vice president and chief data officer, Direct-to-consumer. In this role, Gonzalez will be responsible for Peacock’s global data strategy, leading a team that builds data products to help personalize the customer experience and provides data-driven insights for Peacock’s product and content decisions.
“Will’s incredible passion, charismatic leadership, and vast expertise were foundational to our success in launching and scaling Peacock in the U.S. in its first year,” said Gidon Katz, president, Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “With a focus on our international growth and expansion, we are thrilled to broaden Will’s role and team, which play an essential role in shaping our global streaming strategy.”
As a member of the Peacock launch team, Gonzalez served as senior vice president, decision sciences.
Gonzalez joined NBCUniversal in 2017 as senior vice president, Enterprise Business Intelligence. In this role, he led, managed and developed the Data Product Management team within the Enterprise Business Intelligence Division.
Prior to NBCU, Gonzalez held various leadership roles in consumer data and marketing tech initiatives at Sony, and began his career in digital product strategy at The New York Times.
Gonzalez is a graduate of New York University. He is based in New York and reports to Gidon Katz, president, Direct-to-Consumer.
