PBS Food Launches on Freevee, Plex and Roku

ARLINGTON, Va.—In the runup to the holiday season, PBS Distribution has launched a new FAST Channel, PBS Food, on Freevee, Plex, and Roku.

The extension of the popular PBS Food brand offers such PBS cooking shows as “Mind of a Chef”, “The French Chef with Julia Child”, “Eating In With Lidia”, “I’ll Have What Phil’s Having”, “Jacques Pépin: Heart & Soul”, “Essential Pépin”, “Simply Ming” and more.

“In this ever-changing entertainment landscape, we are proud to bring our extensive library of beloved cooking programming to the FAST space with PBS Food,” says Andrea Downing, president of PBS Distribution. “With endless hours of lean back content, audiences will now have more ways to find our classic food content to enjoy”

The new FAST channel’s slate includes shows from such chefs as Julia Child, Jacques Pépin, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai, Vivian Howard, José Andrés and others.

The classic cooking shows are available 24/7 and are accessible from three FAST channel providers in the U.S.

The new PBS Food channel joined three other PBS FAST channels: PBS | Antiques Roadshow; Julia Child; and Antiques Road Trip.