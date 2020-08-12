PBS Distribution Appoints Harley as VP of Marketing

ARLINGTON, Va.—PBS Distribution has appointed Tonya Harley as vice president of marketing where she will focus on customer acquisition and retention strategies for the company’s direct-to-consumer subscription businesses—PBS MASTERPIECE, PBS KIDS, PBS Living, and PBS Documentaries—on Prime Video Channels.

“Tonya is an Emmy-award winning marketing professional with a proven track record of successfully delivering results for clients that exceed expectations,” said PBS Distribution co-president Andrea Downing. “She brings keen analytical skills and experience across a wide range of industries, and her ability to create targeted and efficient media plans to drive acquisition across broadcast and digital platforms will support our key primary initiatives perfectly.”

Harley joins PBS Distribution from BCD Travel where she led their Hotel Marketing team as the Director of Strategic Marketing. She was responsible for building a modern brand identity, designing social media campaigns to drive engagement, and overseeing the creative development, social media, content development, sales training, and public relations to support successful product launches.

Prior to BCD Travel, Harley spent time with Advito, Liberty Mutual Insurance and Argus Communications. She won a National Academy of Arts & Sciences Emmy Award for “Outstanding Community or Public Service Single Spot” TV.