Paul Dughi Appointed to NAB Television Board

WASHINGTON--NAB Television Board Chair Marci Burdick has appointed Paul Dughi to the NAB TV Board of Directors effective immediately. Dughi takes the board seat that was vacated when Paul Karpowicz, president, Meredith Corporation - Local Media Group, was elected Joint Board Chair.

Dughi is president of Cowles California Media Company, which owns and/or operates six television stations in California that are affiliated with CBS, FOX, Telemundo and CW networks, as well as a network of 30 news and consumer websites. He has won more than 30 awards from the Radio & Television News Directors Association, Associated Press, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and United Press International for Reporting, Producing, Web, and Public Service.



Dughi's 30-year career in broadcasting includes stints as general manager of KNDO-TV/Yakima, Wash. and KNDU-TV/Kennewick, Wash. He also has worked as news director for WBNS-TV/Columbus, Ohio, KHQ-TV/Spokane, Wash,, and WAEO-TV/Rhinelander, Wis. Prior to moving into news and station management, he held positions as news anchor, sports anchor, reporter, producer, executive producer and assistant news director at various stations in the Midwest.



Dughi has been a trainer at the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism and has conducted dozens of seminars on news, ethics, promotion and branding for various state broadcast associations, stations and station groups. He has also authored two books on marketing, including "Weapons of Mass Distinction," which helps promotion and marketing executives focus their brand and break through the marketing clutter.



