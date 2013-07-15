Pasternack Releases Line of Low Frequency Attenuators

IRVINE, CALIF.—Pasternack Enterprises, Inc. introduces a new line of 3 GHz and 4 GHz frequency attenuators. These coaxial attenuators are intended for in-the-field uses and other general purpose applications where stainless steel designs and high performance are not required.



The 3 GHz and 4 GHz fixed attenuators from Pasternack can be ordered with combinations of SMA and N connectors. This line of 50 ohm RF microwave attenuators operate to a maximum frequency of 4 GHz depending on the configuration and come in 1 dB, 2 dB, 3 dB, 6 dB, 10 dB, 15 dB, 20 dB, 30 dB and 40 dB attenuator varieties. A total of 63 directional and bi-directional models are available for sale and all are RoHS and REACH compliant.



Pasternack’s 3 GHz attenuators and 4 GHz attenuators have peak power ratings ranging 5 Watts to 200 Watts, depending on the design. These RF attenuators are manufactured with large aluminum heatsink cooling fins, which help to quickly dissipate heat during operation and enables them to effectively operate between temperatures of -55 and +125 degrees C.



