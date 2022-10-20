Paramount+ Sets. Dec. Launch Dates for More European Markets

NEW YORK—Paramount+ has announced the launch dates for more European markets with the service set to bow in France on December 1, followed by Germany, Austria and Switzerland on December 8.

As Paramount+ launches in France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the streamer will become available in those markets online, on a wide range of connected TV devices, including via distribution through Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung and Roku, on mobile devices and more.

Paramount+ will also launch on Sky platforms in Germany and Austria as part of a new multi-year distribution agreement. Through this agreement, Sky subscribers with Sky Cinema will have access to Paramount+ content at no additional cost, and the Paramount+ standalone app will also launch on Sky Q.

In France, thanks to the hard bundle with Canal+ Group, CANAL+ will distribute Paramount+ within its offers in France and will distribute Paramount+ exclusively in its offers in French-speaking Switzerland.

The service has already launched in the U.K., the Nordics and Italy.

With these launches, Paramount+ will continue to see major growth across Europe, becoming one of the top players worldwide said Marco Nobili, executive vice president and international general manager of Paramount+.