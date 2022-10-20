Paramount+ Sets. Dec. Launch Dates for More European Markets
Paramount + to launch in France on December 1, and Germany, Austria and Switzerland on December 8
NEW YORK—Paramount+ has announced the launch dates for more European markets with the service set to bow in France on December 1, followed by Germany, Austria and Switzerland on December 8.
As Paramount+ launches in France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the streamer will become available in those markets online, on a wide range of connected TV devices, including via distribution through Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung and Roku, on mobile devices and more.
Paramount+ will also launch on Sky platforms in Germany and Austria as part of a new multi-year distribution agreement. Through this agreement, Sky subscribers with Sky Cinema will have access to Paramount+ content at no additional cost, and the Paramount+ standalone app will also launch on Sky Q.
In France, thanks to the hard bundle with Canal+ Group, CANAL+ will distribute Paramount+ within its offers in France and will distribute Paramount+ exclusively in its offers in French-speaking Switzerland.
The service has already launched in the U.K., the Nordics and Italy.
With these launches, Paramount+ will continue to see major growth across Europe, becoming one of the top players worldwide said Marco Nobili, executive vice president and international general manager of Paramount+.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.