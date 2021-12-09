Paramount+ Launches Live Channels

NEW YORK—Paramount+ has launched a new feature called Live Channels that curates the streaming service’s most popular shows and movies into linear channels.

At launch on December 9, the new offering provided a collection of themed channels inspired by the service’s most-streamed genres, such as Kids & Family Fun, Crime & Justice and Reality TV: Competitions, as well as fan-favorite franchises, such as Paw Patrol and Star Trek.

The Live Channels feature joins the service’s Live TV offering that includes championship sports, such as “The NFL on CBS” and UEFA, as well as breaking news from CBSN and the latest in entertainment news from “Entertainment Tonight”. Premium subscribers also have access to their local live CBS station here, which includes the live stream of must-watch events and specials.

“Even in the era of on-demand, there is clearly a strong consumer appetite for reimagined linear channels that provide effortless, lean-back entertainment,” said Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Inspired and informed by the winning model Pluto TV pioneered and popularized, these highly curated channels underscore the power of our unified streaming organization and serve as a product differentiator in the SVOD space, by offering subscribers yet another way to experience and discover programming on Paramount+.”

The first group of channels includes:

● 24/7 Laughs

● Adult Animation

● All Day Drama

● Animation Favorites

● Black Voices

● Crime & Justice

● History & Undiscovered

● Kids & Family Fun

● Nostalgic Hits

● PAW Patrol

● Preschool Corner

● Reality TV: Competition

● Reality TV: Shores

● SpongeBob Universe

● Star Trek

● Survivor

● The Challenge

● TV Classics

The service will continue to roll out new channels, including a Movies channel and a RuPaul’s Drag Race channel, both of which will launch later this month.