Paramount Expands `Eyeq' Digital Video Ad Platform Globally

NEW YORK—Paramount Global is expanding the availability of its unified digital video advertising platform EyeQ globally.

The global expansion will allow regional and multinational advertisers to activate campaigns worldwide across all of Paramount's massive domestic and international digital content portfolio of entertainment, news and sports.

The move reflects the ongoing international expansion of the company’s ad-supported streaming services, particularly its FAST service Pluto TV, which currently has a growing footprint across four continents and over 35 territories. The 2024 introduction of a Paramount+ ad tier in select international markets, including Australia and Canada, will also expand the reach of EyeQ.

The international launch will begin as a beta program and roll out to all advertising and agency partners in early 2024, the company said.

"The launch of EyeQ was a game-changer, bringing unprecedented simplicity, efficiency and scale to the premium, ad-supported video marketplace," said John Halley, president of Paramount Advertising. "We're excited to deliver this proven formula to partners around the world under a global streaming advertising strategy that will play in more markets than ever before and serve as a catalyst for Paramount's next stage of growth."

Paramount noted that EyeQ has experienced meteoric growth since its launch in 2020, becoming a multi-billion-dollar digital advertising business, with more than 100 million full-episode monthly unique viewers in the U.S. alone.

"The international expansion of our industry leading premium video platform underscores Paramount's continued commitment to our clients," said Lee Sears, executive vice president, head of international advertising sales and integrated marketing for Paramount. "EyeQ leverages the growth of our global ecosystem of platforms and brands, simplifying the point of entry and providing a direct way for advertisers to buy across all of Paramount's digital content. With unified scale, measurement and delivery, coupled with access to our global IP, we are now Paramount Global not just in name, but also in advertising capabilities."

Built on top of Freewheel, EyeQ includes Paramount's internally-developed identity management service and programmatic platform Conduit. The platform offers advertising partners these capabilities: