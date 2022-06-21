Paramount+ Taps Star-Power for U.K. Launch

LONDON— Paramount Global (Paramount) has embarked on its biggest U.K. marketing campaign ever for the launch of its streaming service Paramount+ in the U.K. and Ireland on June 22. The premium SVOD service will offer more than 8,000 hours of content, including blockbuster movies and TV series, new originals, and iconic shows.

The expansive promotion illustrates the importance of international growth for the long-term profitability and success of streaming services like Paramount that face an increasingly saturated U.S. market.

In the run-up to the June 22 launch, Paramount rolled out the Blue Carpet and hosted a star-studded event set at Outernet London, a new immersive culture, music and media district on iconic Denmark Street, to celebrate the debut of Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland.

Hosted by Graham Norton, the event featured some of the biggest stars from Paramount+ previewing their shows live on stage, with Kevin Costner, Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Bill Nighy, David Oyelowo, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Shannon, Sylvester Stallone, and others appearing.

"From over 100 years of storytelling experience with our Hollywood studio and production hubs worldwide, we know how to make great, global content. Paramount+ is a mountain of entertainment for the entire family," stated Tom Ryan, president and CEO, Streaming, Paramount, during the event's presentation.

Ryan added: "We're the only service where you'll see Sylvester Stallone, SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Trek, and South Park all in one place, and all of this makes Paramount+ what a streaming service is meant to be."

Maria Kyriacou, president of Australia, Canada, Israel, and the UK, Paramount, stated during the event: "Launching Paramount+ in the UK is not just about bringing the best of the world to Britain, it's about getting even more of the best of Britain to the world."

Kyriacou continued, "The phenomenal power of British creativity with our storytelling tradition and talent on and off the screen will be the foundation for building an incredible slate of UK originals for Paramount+. Even before we launch, we have already commissioned 20 shows, with many more planned in the coming years. This is a moment to celebrate the incredible creative firepower of our producers, our creatives, our writers, and - of course - our on-screen talent."

Paramount+ launches in the UK and Ireland on June 22, after landing in South Korea on June 16.

It will continue its expansion to Italy in September, and to Germany, Switzerland, Austria (GSA) and France in December, with 45 markets expected to launch by the end of the year.

As part of its international push, Paramount also announced its continued investment in diverse content with a slate of international original series, a step towards its plan to commission 150 international originals by 2025.

The originals will be produced by VIS, a division of Paramount's vast worldwide studio footprint that spans more than 20 countries, in partnership with a range of leading production companies from around the world.