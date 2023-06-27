Paramount+ Becomes The New Streaming Home Of Showtime

NEW YORK—As previously announced, Showtime has integrated its streaming offering into Paramount+ with the June 27 launch of the Paramount+ with Showtime plan priced at $11.99 a month.

The move makes Paramount+ the new streaming home for Showtime’s portfolio of programming and is part of an industry wide trend towards bundling or consolidating streaming brands to simplify consumer choices.

The Showtime linear channel remains as is. In the future, however, the linear channel will be rebranded to Paramount+ with Showtime, delivering a selection of premium Paramount+ and Showtime hit titles across both linear and streaming, the company said.

The Paramount+ Essential Plan (without Showtime) is available for $5.99 per month.

“By adopting the boundary-pushing programming of Showtime onto our platform, Paramount+ has fortified itself as the ultimate total household destination in streaming,” said Tom Ryan, president & CEO, Paramount Streaming. “Together, these powerhouse brands will showcase the breadth and depth of our content offering from across Paramount. At this price point, we’ll put the value of the Paramount+ with Showtime plan up against any other.”

Both the Paramount+ with Showtime plan and the Paramount+ Essential plan feature Paramount’s expansive collection of exclusive new originals, hit series, marquee franchises and popular movies from the Paramount family of world-renowned brands and production studios: BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

Existing Paramount+ Premium subscribers automatically receive access to Showtime content under the rebranded Paramount+ with Showtime plan. New customers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial for the Paramount+ with Showtime plan from now through July 12, the streaming service reported.

Consumers can subscribe to Paramount+ online at ParamountPlus.com; via the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android; and across a wide number of platforms, including smart TVs, connected-TV devices, online, mobile, gaming consoles, and leading OTT providers.

The new Paramount+ with Showtime plan will begin rolling out across platforms starting June 27.