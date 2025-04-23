Max Launches Extra Member Add-On Subscription Option

Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming services has announced a new U.S. product update that includes the introduction of a Extra Member Add-On feature.

The new feature provides existing subscribers greater flexibility and control over how they manage sharing their Max accounts. It includes the capability to transfer an adult profile to the extra member account for $7.99 a month. The feature is available for all subscription tiers in the U.S.

The launch on Max follows the successful rollout of a similar feature on Netflix that was part of the streamers anti-piracy crackdown on shared accounts. That effort allowed Netflix to boost revenues.

“Extra Member Add-On and Profile Transfer are two key Max advancements designed to help viewers with a new way to enjoy our best-in-class content at an exceptional value, and offer subscribers greater flexibility in managing their accounts,” said JB Perrette, CEO and president, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros Discovery. “These updates provide a simple way for subscribers to add-on a new member to their account, or for existing subscribers who have users outside of their household to smoothly, and in an uninterrupted fashion, transition their profile so that extra member can continue to access Max.”

More specifically, the Extra Member Add-On allows a primary account owner to share their Max account by inviting a friend or family member outside of their household to create a separate, standalone account with an adult profile under the same subscription. These Extra Members will have their own login credentials separate from the primary account. Extra members can stream from one profile on one device at a time and can enjoy all other benefits included in the primary account owner’s base plan. Extra Member Add-On is limited to one add-on per account.

This feature costs $7.99 a month regardless of which tier an eligible user is subscribed to and is currently available Extra Member Add-On is currently available for users who subscribe directly to Max. That means it excludes bundle subscribers who might be getting the streaming service as part of a larger package of programming.

Those who wish to take advantage of an Extra Member Add-On can purchase it directly from the Max subscription settings. Once an Extra Member Add-On is purchased, account owners can invite and manage their extra member via settings on web and mobile.

When an account owner invites an Extra Member to create an account, they can choose to transfer a single adult profile, bringing over the watch history, recommendations, and settings associated with that profile to their new Max account.