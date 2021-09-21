Paramount+ and Showtime Launch Bundled Offerings
New offerings package the two ViacomCBS streaming brands in a $9.99/month ad-supported Essential Plan or a $12.99/month Premium Plan
NEW YORK—Taking a page from the success Disney has had bundling its streaming offerings, ViacomCBS is offering consumers a new bundle pairing Paramount+ with Showtime with $9.99 per month Essential Plan and $12.99 per month for the Premium Plan.
“This powerhouse bundle gives us the opportunity to connect ViacomCBS’ diverse and differentiated cross-genre content slate with even more consumers,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO ViacomCBS Streaming. “Paramount+ and Showtime are both experiencing tremendous growth and momentum, and we expect this competitively priced bundle to only further expand the reach of both services.”
The bundle is available to U.S. subscribers through Paramount+’s two pricing tiers.
The ad-supported Essential Plan, at $9.99 per month, combines marquee sports, including NFL games and more than 2,000 soccer matches each year, with on-demand entertainment options spanning the full suite of current and upcoming shows and movies, as well as breaking news through CBSN.
The Premium Plan, at $12.99 per month, features commercial-free, on-demand entertainment with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads; an extended roster of must-watch sports; and live streams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
