Paramount+ and EverPass Media Ink Distribution Deal

NEW YORK—Paramount+ and EverPass Media has signed a multi-year distribution agreement that allows EverPass customers to stream all of CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League matches that stream on Paramount+, starting on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

EverPass Media aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content to commercial venue like bars, restaurants and hotels. It was initially established as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States and now offers a wide range of other content.

The Paramount/EverPass agreement offers a new distribution vehicle for CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League matchups, which were previously unavailable for commercial venues in the United States.

As part of the deal, all of CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League matches on Paramount+ will be available to stream via EverPass' platform. The deal also expands EverPass’ library of live sports content for businesses and includes select CBS Sports ancillary UEFA programming, including The Golazo Show, a whip-around show highlighting every goal from every match.

“We’re proud to expand EverPass Media’s portfolio with the Paramount+ stream of the UEFA Champions League, one of the most prestigious competitions in global sports. This partnership with CBS Sports reinforces our mission to bring the world’s most sought-after live sports to commercial establishments, ensuring bars and restaurants can provide unparalleled viewing experiences for their patrons,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. “For the first time, businesses have a seamless way to showcase every UEFA Champions League match all season long – driving foot traffic, increasing engagement and creating the kind of electric atmosphere that only live sports can deliver. This is another powerful step in redefining the way premium sports content reaches the commercial market, and we’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Paramount+ to make it happen.”

CBS Sports is the exclusive English-language rightsholder for UEFA Champions League in the U.S. with all matches streaming on Paramount+ and select matches, including the semi-finals and finals also airing on the CBS Television Network. Paramount+ is home to popular original series, blockbuster movies and live championship sports including an expansive soccer portfolio that is anchored by UEFA Champions League.

“Paramount+ is the streaming home to UEFA men’s club competitions and we are always looking for ways to broaden the distribution and increase awareness for Paramount+ as well as maximize the audience for our UEFA Champions League coverage,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming CBS Sports. “This partnership with EverPass unlocks a new viewership avenue and allows us to reach the many passionate fans watching out of home.”