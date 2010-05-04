Panasonic unveils P2 Media Storage Unit

Panasonic introduced the AG-MSU10 P2 Media Storage Unit, a portable workflow tool that simplifies backing up or aggregating P2 content to a larger removable solid-state drive, at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The compact P2 Media Storage Unit removes the need for computers or larger, more expensive appliances in the field and can quickly free up P2 cards for additional shooting.

The small form factor MSU10 has two slots: one for a P2 card and the second for the AG-MBX10 removable housing that encloses a standard 2.5in SATA solid-state drive (SSD). Equipped with USB 2.0 and eSATA connectors, the drive can be connected to PCs and Macs, including laptops.

The P2 Media Storage Unit features a 3.2in LCD screen and simple one-touch operation.