Panasonic unveils AG-HPD24 P2 deck with synchronized 3-D record/playback support

Panasonic is introducing the solid-state AG-HPD24 P2 deck, which includes 3-D synchronized record/playback; native 24p recording with variable frame rates; a USB 3.0 interface; and 24-bit, four-channel audio recording in AVC-Intra 100/50.

Featuring AVC-Intra 100/50 record/playback, the HPD24 makes 10-bit, 4:2:2 master-quality video affordable and portable. This ultra-reliable, dedicated deck allows users to playback and review P2 cards on its 3.5in, 16:9 LCD screen; manage clip files and metadata; record full-resolution, 10-bit quality content from a wide range of Panasonic and non-Panasonic cameras via its HD-SDI input; and backup data onto hard disk drives.

With two P2 card slots and battery operation, the HPD24’s rugged, half-rack design holds up to the demands of field production, yet it is small and light at 5.5lbs for easy transport.

Supporting the burgeoning 3-D production industry, two HPD24 units can be synchronized for master-quality, full-resolution isolated left/right channel 3-D recording.

