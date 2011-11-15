Trending

Panasonic ships BT300 reference monitors

Panasonic has announced the availability of the TH-42BT300U and TH-50BT300U professional plasma reference monitors.

The plasma displays are well-suited for production and post production as well as content creation for gaming, graphics design and other applications where color accuracy and 3-D rendering are essential.

The 42in TH-42BT300U and 50in TH-50BT300U include:

  • Full HD 3-D support;
  • Slot card options for discrete 3-D left and right inputs (HD-SDI or DVI);
  • Deep black levels while preserving low-level details;
  • Advanced drive technology for smoother gradations;
  • Split Screen Display to compare L/R 3-D inputs in 2-D for color correction.