Panasonic ships BT300 reference monitors
Panasonic has announced the availability of the TH-42BT300U and TH-50BT300U professional plasma reference monitors.
The plasma displays are well-suited for production and post production as well as content creation for gaming, graphics design and other applications where color accuracy and 3-D rendering are essential.
The 42in TH-42BT300U and 50in TH-50BT300U include:
- Full HD 3-D support;
- Slot card options for discrete 3-D left and right inputs (HD-SDI or DVI);
- Deep black levels while preserving low-level details;
- Advanced drive technology for smoother gradations;
- Split Screen Display to compare L/R 3-D inputs in 2-D for color correction.
