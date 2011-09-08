Panasonic Schedules Seminar Series on New Video Technologies for Church Media Ministries



SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic has announced an upcoming seminar series in major markets throughout the late summer and fall designed to acquaint church media ministers and staff with state-of-the art, cost-effective video solutions.



Panasonic has designed these free day-long seminars to assist churches in making a transition to contemporary video technologies. Among the topics to be covered in the series are: how to efficiently upgrade from standard definition to high definition; distributing video to multi-site locations; how to select the correct projector for your church; how to use digital signage to engage and inform the congregation; and camera techniques, including how to add the cinematic look to videos. A lunch will be provided to attendees free of charge.



Seminars will be held:

Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Oasis Church, 7533 Lords Chapel Drive, Nashville Tenn.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Elevation Church, 8835 Blakeney Professional Drive, Charlotte, N.C.

Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Grace Church, 2695 Creve Coeur Mill Rd., Maryland Heights, Mo.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Northland Church, 530 Dog Track Rd., Longwood, Fla.

Wednesday, Oct.12 at Sea Coast Grace Church, 5100 Cerritos Ave, Cypress Calif.

Wednesday, Oc. 26 at the Grace Community Church, 5504 East 146th St., Noblesville, Ind.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Main Campus, 1401 Jefferson St., Phoenix, Ariz.



A 1-1/2 hour seminar entitled “camera techniques for production” will also be presented during the WFX show in Dallas Nov. 9 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Nov. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.



