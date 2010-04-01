Panasonic Reorganizes U.S. B2B Operations

Panasonic is combining its North America-based B2B operations, the company said this week. The Broadcast and TV Systems, Computer Solutions and the Professional Display division formally became Panasonic Solutions Co. today. Rance Poehler will head up the unit comprising hi-def video acquisition, production, projectors, displays and Panasonic’s Toughbooks.



“Panasonic is a technology leader and continues to spend over $3 billion in R&D each year,” Poehler said. “We will utilize the technology and innovation from our multiple engineering and research centers....”



Panasonic said the combined divisions “will adopt a two-tier channel approach to its sales,” comprising established channels and newly created cross-divisional ones.



Poehler comes out of the computer division where he ushered Panasonic’s ruggedized laptops into the market. Poehler has been in the computer industry nearly 30 years, including gigs at IBM and Toshiba America.