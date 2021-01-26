Panasonic Kairos Boosts LiveX 4K Broadcast Production

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic’s Kairos next-generation IT/IP live production platform was recently installed at LiveX, a production and broadcast company, as an effort to automate its 4K broadcast streaming studio and expand the company’s remote production capabilities.

With the Kairos system providing IT/IP video processing, LiveX has upgraded its master control room to streamline their workflows and automate their studio. Kairos works with LiveX’s legacy hardware, enabling the company to use its built-in features, including the ability to control all cameras through one IP network, color correct, playback shots and edit graphics. Also, Kairos enables LiveX to have fewer operators on set.

“We will be able to use KAIROS to lock in our shots and manipulate them to have completely different types of shot movements and tracking, allowing us to be more efficient at a higher level,” said Corey Behnke, co-founder and producer at LiveX.

The Kairos platform offers an open architecture system for live video switching with input and output flexibility, resolution and format independence, CPU/GPU processor utilization and ME scalability. Kairos is a native IP, ST 2110 system, able to support transitions to live IP workflows.

In addition, LiveX is now using Panasonic’s Technopoint robotic camera system. Combined with the Technopoint TUNING floor totem and Panasonic’s AW-UE150 4K 60p professional PTZ cameras, LiveX has new movement capabilities with its remote camera live production workflows.

“Panasonic’s Technopoint robotic camera system will elevate every show we produce in our new studio. The system allows us to create jib shots, one of the most coveted shots in broadcast production, while the UE150 PTZ cameras provide outstanding image quality and ability to capture a range of cinematic shots and movements, in addition to SRT support – a protocol we utilize every day,” said Behnke.