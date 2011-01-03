Panasonic delivers 1080p P2 HD camcorder

Panasonic is now shipping its new AJ-HPX3100 master quality 1080p P2 HD camcorder — a compact and low-cost 2/3in 1080p 3CCD camcorder.

Featuring three 2/3in high-density 2.2 million pixel CCDs, the HPX3100 acquires full-raster 1920 x 1080 images with 4:2:2 10-bit sampling using the company’s AVC-Intra codec. The camcorder records in multiple worldwide formats — in HD, in AVC-Intra and in DVCPRO HD — at 1080 in 24p, 25p, 30p, 50i and 60i, and in SD (480i/586i) in DVCPRO50, DVCPRO and DV.

New features include 24-bit audio in AVC-Intra 100/50, wireless metadata input capability via wireless LAN and high-quality proxy recording. The proxy board also provides uncompressed audio, which can enhance editing, especially for projects with a large amount of content — including reality TV and long-form projects.

The two-P2-slot HPX3100 is equipped with seven advanced gamma settings, including Film-Rec 600 percent mode (made popular by the VariCam) to capture increased dynamic range. It also features a built-in reverse scan that allows unique setups such as mounting the camera upside down or usage of an ultra prime lens or an anamorphic lens adapter to create a 2.35:1 aspect image.

The P2 HD camcorder is enhanced with advanced 14-bit A/D conversion and a 12-pole matrix color correction function.