Panasonic adds AccuWeather forecasts to Internet-connected HDTV sets

Panasonic will add a new application from AccuWeather on Panasonic’s 2011 line of Internet-enabled VIERA HDTVs.

The new AccuWeather.com preloaded weather application on the VIERA Connect platform will be available to the public in the spring.

The application is being shown at CES this week as part of Panasonic’s VIERA Connect demo at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It features:

· Accurate and localized forecasts for all global locations in more than 30 languages.

· Detailed hourly forecasts for the next six hours and comprehensive forecasts for the next eleven days, all updated every hour.

· Informative animated weather maps including Doppler radar, current and forecast weather conditions, and satellite imagery.

· More than 500, new, broadcast-quality city, regional, national and international forecast, and severe weather videos available every day. All videos are up-to-date and localized.

· Warnings for severe and disruptive weather threats, such as snow and ice, heavy rain and high winds, hurricanes and tropical storms, and thunderstorms and tornadoes.

“We're very excited about our partnership with Panasonic and their VIERA Connect platform,” said Pascal Racheneur, vice president of interactive media for AccuWeather. “The preloaded AccuWeather.com application is animated and fun to use, and makes it possible for users to check for accurate and localized weather forecasts for their current location or for any location on Earth — all from the convenience of their Panasonic VIERA HDTV.”