Pacific Television Center New York Completes Renovations

NEW YORK─ Pacific Television Center has completed a major facility expansion to broadcast center. PacTV New York.



The company has added a second HD studio, a third HD control room, two makeup rooms and an additional green room, increasing the center’s overall operating size by 50 percent.



“Our clients rely on us to help them capture, create, broadcast and transmit their content around the world,” said Nick Castaneda, vice president, business development, Pacific Television Center. “Whether we are supporting broadcasters for a major news event, such as the recent Boston Marathon bombings, or distributing Major League Baseball coverage to Australia, our clients expect a high level of service. With this expansion, PacTV and its clients can do more and do it better.”



The new HD studio is equipped with a Sony HXC100 1080 50i- or 60i-capable camera, enabling PacTV to shoot content natively in either format without the need for conversion—minimizing any delay in delivery.



The new HD control room allows the staff to manage remote productions in both HD and SD. Its new FOR-A HVS-300HS mixer takes up to 16 sources from around the world and allows PacTV to maximize its fiber network in a production setting. As a result, PacTV New York has now doubled its monitoring ability inside the master control room. This way, it can easily monitor networks in Washington, D.C., Toronto, London and Los Angeles.



