Pace to preview Ultra-HD HECV platform at IBC2013

Pace will preview its range of new hardware, software and services for pay-TV providers at IBC2013 in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-17.

The company will highlight its new Ultra-HD High-efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) platform and network PVR/thin-IP client solution, offering the ability to deliver pay-TV from the cloud.

Pace also will highlight several customer reference deployments, as well as its Elements Whole-Home solution, delivering content and services across multiple devices and screens throughout the home.

Additionally, Pace will feature the Titanium Universal Rights Management system, a single platform for content protection and secure distribution, and its ECO Service Management Systems, which allows operators to manage and monitor remotely a subscriber’s quality of experience.

See Pace at IBC 2013 Stand 1.B19.