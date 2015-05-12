OUTV Enrolls in NVerzion’s CLASS
SALT LAKE CITY – OUTV, the public access TV station run by the University of Oklahoma, is signing up for NVerzion’s CLASS. The Component Level Automation System Solutions will allow OUTV to control a variety of third-party equipment, reducing time for ingest, dubbing, scheduled satellite recordings and playout.
With a modular design, CLASS eliminates any single point of failure within the file-based workflow and simplifies future upgrades. OUTV currently employs CLASS for its four cable TV channels and a 24/7 web stream, though additional channels and sub-channels can be added in the future.
Serving the University of Oklahoma campus and broader community, OUTV provides live and recorded programming, including urgent weather and safety information.
