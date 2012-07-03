Outdoor Channel amplifies ingest, playout efficiencies with Harris NEXIO Farad

America's Outdoor Channel has upgraded its existing Harris server and storage system to create new ingest and playout efficiencies while maximizing on-air content protection. The upgrade, which went live this month, includes a new NEXIO Farad high-volume online storage solution to replace its legacy Harris system. The transition also expedites the ingest process by allowing Outdoor Channel personnel to natively ingest all SD and HD programs.

The transition also minimizes rack space and file storage requirements by eliminating the need to create and store separate SD and HD files on different storage systems. Harris NEXIO AMP video servers play content directly from Farad shared storage and automatically upconvert or downconvert SD and HD content as required for the desired play-to-air format.

The ultimate benefit for Outdoor Channel is that the system provides sharable and scalable storage throughout the entire content lifecycle, while offering the highest levels of digital asset protection.